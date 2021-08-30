Influential sporting director Michael Edwards is set to leave Liverpool next summer.

Regarded by some as the architect of the side that secured Champions League and Premier League triumphs under manager Jurgen Klopp, Edwards' contract expires at the end of the current 2021-22 season.

After nearly ten years at the club, The Athletic report that Edwards has informed Liverpool that he will move on next summer.

The report states that Julian Ward, who was promoted to directly assist Edwards last December, could succeed the outgoing sporting director.

Edwards arrived at the Merseyside club in November 2011 as head of performance and analysis after working under Harry Redknapp at both Portsmouth and Tottenham.

He was promoted to his current role in 2016 and has since played a key part in Liverpool's transfer activity.

It is understood that the former professional footballer was heavily involved in the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142 million, as well as the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, among others.

The report suggests that his departure is not yet "finalised" but that Edwards is expected to leave the club, possibly even before the conclusion of his contract.

Liverpool have signed only Ibrahima Konate (for £36 million from RB Leipzig) this summer, while Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Xherdan Shaqiri have exited the club for a fee.

Klopp's side were held 1-1 by ten-man Chelsea on Saturday as they dropped their first points of the season to lie in fifth after three Premier League games.

