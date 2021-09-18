Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita hit the net as Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace to go top of the Premier League.

Both goals came from corners with the stars afforded ample space to score which is sure to be frustrating for Eagles boss Patrick Vieira.

Two minutes before the break Salah met Konstantinos Tsmikas' corner forcing Vicente Guaita into a full-length save but Mane was quickest to the ball and had time to angle a shot back into the roof of the net, to bring up a century of Liverpool goals.

The game was not comfortably in Liverpool's favour until 12 minutes from time when another corner from Tsimikas was inadvertently flicked by Virgil van Dijk to Salah at the back post and he volleyed home with aplomb.

For the third, Guaita punched Salah's corner to the edge of the box where Keita waited patiently for the ball to drop before slamming home an unstoppable volley his left foot.

TALKING POINT - THE VALUE OF SET PIECES

Liverpool made it clear during pre-season they would work more on set pieces, after scoring just 12 from them last year, a fall of five from the total in their title-winning season. The time put into them certainly paid dividends in this match with every corner kick looking a threat.

Even early on, Milner hit a low ball on a 45-degree angle to find Jota free 12 yards from goal that would have resulted in a dangerous shot if the former Wolves striker had only connected with the ball.

On the flip side, although the benefits of moving from the strict regime of Roy Hodgson was seen in some of the attacking football against Tottenham last week, there was a lack of attention to detail from Palace's point of view. This is perhaps due to a change of system defending corners which Patrick Vieira will have to ensure does not persist through the season or, despite the more attractive football, they will find themselves in a battle to stay up.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SADIO MANE (LIVERPOOL)

The Senegal striker looks content at present and it shows with the energetic way he is playing. He was a persistent threat running down the left wing and creating good opportunitiesm one of which Salah should have scored when the game was goalless. The key goal came from him and was an underrated finish running away from goal and hooking his foot around the ball to squeeze it over Guaita and inside the near post.

In truth either of the star strikers could have won the award, both are so dangerous down the flanks and it is the advantage they have over their title contenders that the other teams do not have a strike pairing to match these two. The third wheel in attack looks less certain with Firmino struggling with form last year and injuries in this campaign and Jota still far from convincing, but the Reds remain the envy of the league with their top two.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Milner 7, Konate 6, Van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 7, Fabinho 6, Henderson 7, Thiago 6, Salah 8, Jota 5, Mane 8*. Subs: Keita 7, Jones 6, Origi 6.

Crystal Palace: Guaita 7, Ward 7, Guehi 6, Andersen 6, Mitchell 6, Kouyate 7, McArthur 6, Gallagher 7, Ayew 5, Benteke 6, Zaha 6. Subs: Eduoard 6, Olise 6, Riedewald 6.

KEY MOMENTS

38' What a miss! Guaita makes a fantastic save from Thiago's header but running through on the rebound Jota fires the ball clipping the crossbar then sailing into the crowd.

43' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Mane nudges home from close range to bring up his 100th goal for the Reds. Salah met Tsimikas' outswinging corner at the front post and Guaita had to make a full length dive to his left but no one except Mane was in the vicinity and the Senegal striker gleefully slammed home.

78' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Van Dijk flicks on Tsimikas' corner and Salah volleys home at the far post. A clinical finish.

89' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Keita gets a third for the Reds as Salah's corner is cleared 25 yards by a Guaita punch but the Guinean midfielder shoots home with a tremendous volley.

KEY STAT

