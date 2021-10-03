Phil Foden and Mohamed Salah lit up Anfield as Liverpool and Manchester City drew 2-2 in a pulsating Premier League fixture that swung both ways.

Salah’s Goal of the Season contender looked set to send Jurgen Klopp’s team back to the top of the table before Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected strike with nine minutes left gave City a share of the points.

City dominated the majority of the first half with Foden giving James Milner a tough time down the left wing. It was from this source the visitors nearly scored the opener after 21 minutes when Alisson Becker denied the England international.

De Bruyne also spurned a good opportunity, heading over the crossbar when he should have at least hit the target, as Liverpool struggled to match Manchester City’s intensity and energy.

However, the dynamic shifted in the second half when Sadio Mane slotted home after being played through by Salah who skipped past Joao Cancelo before splitting open the City defence.

The away team responded just 10 minutes later with Foden fired a low strike into the bottom corner of the Liverpool net after good play by Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the box.

Liverpool regained the lead when Salah beat four City defenders before finishing brilliantly before de Bruyne restored parity once more with a strike that beat Alisson thanks to the aid of a deflection off Joel Matip.

TALKING POINT - James Milner was fortunate to avoid a second yellow

Pep Guardiola was furious at Paul Tierney’s decision to not show Milner a second yellow card after a cynical foul on Bernardo Silva just moments before Salah scored Liverpool’s second. Milner was hooked moments later as Klopp sought to avoid his team being reduced to 10 men, but Guardiola’s reaction highlighted how big a turning point this could have been.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Foden and Salah were the two best players on the pitch, but the latter’s stunning dribble and finish tipped him over the edge. Cancelo did a good job of keeping Salah quiet for much of the match only for the Egyptian to reach another level in the second half. Once he found his groove, there was only so much City could do to stop him from slicing them at will, whether that be with a dribble or a pass.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool - Alisson 8, Matip 6, Robertson 6, Milner 3, Van Dijk 5, Fabinho 6, Henderson 6, Jones 6, Mane 8, Salah 9, Jota 6. Subs - Firmino 5, Gomez 4.

Manchester City - Ederson 7, Cancelo 6, Laporte 5, Dias 4, Walker 4, Silva 7, De Bruyne 7, Rodri 6, Grealish 5, Foden 9, Jesus 7. Subs - Sterling 6.

KEY MOMENTS

21’ Big save from Alisson! That's the best chance of the match so far with Bernardo setting up Foden, but the Liverpool goalkeeper comes out quickly to narrow the angle and smother the shot!

35’ That's a chance! De Bruyne meets a cross at the back post, but he could only head over the target when he really should have tested Alisson at the very least! City well on top.

59’ GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Liverpool make the breakthrough and it's Mane who has put the ball in the back of the net! Salah surged towards the City box with the ball at his feet, he played the pass in behind for Mane and the Liverpool winger slotted the finish past Ederson!

69’ GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City: Wow! What a goal and Manchester City are level! Jesus dribbled through a couple of tackles to make the edge of the box, he sprays the pass out to Foden and the England international unleashes a drive into the far corner of the net!

76’ Milner gets lucky! The Liverpool right back completely cleaned out Bernardo after the City midfielder skipped past him. Milner probably should have seen a second yellow for that!

77’ GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City: Another incredible goal and this might be the best of the lot! Salah took a pass into feet with his back to goal with three City players around him. He skipped past them all, beat another two players and fired home from a tight angle!

81’ GOAL! Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City: An equaliser! An incredible match now sees City draw level! Foden skipped down the left side, played the cross into the middle, the ball fell at the feet of de Bruyne and his deflected strike flashes past Alisson! Big goal!

87’ Huge chance! Huge block! Ederson came rushing off his line at a freekick, got it wrong, the ball dropped at Fabinho's feet who looked to have an empty goal to finish into, but Rodri's block saves City!

KEY STATS

Mohamed Salah has now scored eight goals in his last seven appearances for Liverpool. He is also the joint-top Premier League scored (six) and has scored five goals in six appearances for Liverpool at Anfield against City.

Phil Foden has now scored more goals against Liverpool (three) than any other club in his Manchester City career.

