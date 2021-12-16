Mohamed Salah starred once again as Liverpool moved back to within a point of leaders Manchester City with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.

The Merseysiders were missing Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones due to suspected positive tests for Covid-19 but it did not stop them from clocking up an eighth straight win in all competitions despite suffering an early scare.

The Magpies gave their visiting support hope of a first league success at Anfield since 1994 when former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey curved a magnificent 25-yard strike into the far corner.

The hosts responded and Diogo Jota hammered in a rebound for his 10th goal of the season to level matters soon after.

Salah then put Liverpool in front on 25 minutes when he lashed home after Martin Dubravka had denied Sadio Mane. It saw Salah equal Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring or assisting a goal in 15 straight Premier League outings.

The second half proved to be a more even affair but the Reds sealed the points three minutes from time when Trent Alexander Arnold unleashed a rocket into the top corner.

The defeat sees the Magpies remain in 19th spot and leaves them three points adrift of safety having played a game more than 17th-placed Watford.

Next up, Newcastle are due to host champions Manchester City on Sunday while Liverpool are set to visit Tottenham, but there is a growing uncertainty over upcoming fixtures given the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19 outbreaks in the sport.

TALKING POINT - Liverpool and City lead the way, but what next for the Premier League?

The Merseysiders followed up a strong first-half showing with a less convincing second period, but they got the job done to remain hot on the heels of Manchester City.

It ended a tough day on a good note with a 2000th top-flight win that was coupled with the news that third-placed Chelsea fell three points behind the Reds after drawing with Everton.

It’s now a waiting game to see if more of Liverpool's first-team players will be hit by cases of the virus. With half of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures already called off due to Covid-19 outbreaks across a number of top-flight squads, it’s easy to see why some are suggesting a firebreak to try and gain control of the situation.

However, the Premier League are so far refusing to consider such a notion and are currently taking each game on its own merit. It is, of course, unfortunate timing given the relentless run of fixtures that are scheduled at this time of year and if the number of infections continue to rise we could end up with a break anyway. It seems certain this will remain a developing story in the next 24-48 hours and we can only hope there is strong leadership at the top of the game to make sure the disruption is short.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The Egyptian continues to dazzle and is undoubtedly the best player in the league so far this term. There was a sense of inevitability that he would get on the scoresheet and he was a relentless menace in the first period. He was less involved in a cagey second half but had already made some key contributions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 7, Konate 7, Robertson 7, Henderson 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Thiago 7, Jota 8, Mane 7, Salah 8. Subs: Firmino 7, Keita 7, Milner n/a.

Newcastle United: Dubravka 8, Manquillo 6, Schar 6, Lascelles 7, Lewis 5, Hayden 6, Shelvey 7, Murphy 6, Saint-Maximin 7, Fraser 7, Joelinton 6. Subs: Ritchie 7, Wilson 6, Willock n/a.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool scores the equaliser Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

7’ - GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle (Jonjo Shelvey): Shelvey flashes a superb 25-yard effort into the far corner after Thiago had made a hash of clearing Fraser's left-wing cut back.

21’ - GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle (Diogo Jota). Jota smashes home the rebound after his header from Mane's cross was brilliantly kept out by Dubravka. Newcastle are unhappy as Hayden was lying injured in the area within seconds of the attack unfolding.

25’ - GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle (Mohamed Salah). Salah lashes in the rebound after Mane's shot was blocked by Dubravka. Newcastle were their own worst enemy there as Shelvey's poor back pass allowed Mane to pounce.

35’ - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! The Ox volleys a sublime pass over the top for Salah who charges in on Dubravka but rolls the ball wide of the far post.

81’ - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Mane almost latches on to an error but can't slot his shot beyond Dubravka. Liverpool come again and Jota's snap shot is blocked!

87’ - GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (Trent Alexander-Arnold). Take a bow Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right back seals the points with a rasping 25-yard strike into the top corner.

KEY STATS

Shelvey's goal was his third in the Premier League against Liverpool - of players to have previously played for the Reds in the competition, only Nicolas Anelka (5) has scored more against them after leaving.

Liverpool have scored in each of their last 32 games in all competitions, the longest ever scoring run in their history.

Salah has 24 Premier League goal involvements this season (15 goals, 9 assists) - in Premier League history, only Alan Shearer in 1994-95 has registered more before Christmas in a single campaign (25 - 16 goals, 9 assists).

Liverpool have now won 2,000 top-flight games, the first club to reach the milestone in English football league history.

Jurgen Klopp recorded his 150th league win as Liverpool manager and reaches the landmark 12 matches fewer than any other Reds boss (Kenny Dalglish in 2011).

