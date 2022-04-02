Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to take their place at the top of the Premier League table for the first time since October.

Diogo Jota's 14th league goal of the campaign was the early breakthrough for Jurgen Klopp's side as they stretched their winning streak to 10 games, moving a point above Manchester City who are in action at Burnley later on Saturday.

Ad

The Reds made a slow start and could have been behind only for Alisson, who made a big save to deny Watford forward Juraj Kucka when through on goal.

Premier League Five subs to be allowed in Premier League from next season 31/03/2022 AT 14:13

A moment later, the hosts were ahead. Transitioning quickly from defence to attack, Joe Gomez - deputising for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold - delivered a pinpoint cross for Jota, who beat Ben Foster to the ball and headed in to ease the pressure on his side.

Roy Hodgson's men, to their credit, didn't allow Liverpool to get into their rhythm, and, in fact, should have been level after the restart when Joao Pedro somehow failed to hit the target from point-blank range.

It was a nervous finale as the game remained on a knife-edge with just minutes remaining, and the relief was tangible around Anfield when the referee awarded a penalty after a VAR check spotted a foul on Jota by Kucka. With regular taker Mo Salah subbed off after a quiet game, Fabinho stepped up and made no mistake to finally guarantee the points.

Liverpool were far from their best but will take their place at the summit for a couple of hours at least and remain unbeaten when Jota scores.

Watford, meanwhile, remain 18th, three points adrift of Everton in 17th and Frank Lampard's side have played three games fewer.

TALKING POINT - Clinical Liverpool make Watford pay for missed chances

One opportunity at Anfield rarely comes along but Watford had two and failed to hit the net with either. Pedro's in particular was gilt-edged and will have angered Roy Hodgson - and Pep Guardiola.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield on April 02, 2022 in Liverpool Image credit: Getty Images

Liverpool, whose players looked fatigued after a busy international break, had to ride their luck and in contrast to their opponents, took their chances when they came around.

Every game will feel like a cup final now as the title race looks to go to the wire, but Liverpool will take heart that they're unlikely to play as poor as this from now until the end of May.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Handed only his second league start of the season, Gomez looked comfortable starting at right-back in the absence of Alexander-Arnold, who was only fit enough for the bench. Defensively sound, he provided a threat in attack and grabbed his first long assist in the league in five years.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Gomez 8, Van Dijk 6, Matip 6, Robertson 6, Henderson 6, Jones 5, Thiago 7, Jota 7, Salah 6, Firmino 6.. subs: Mane 5, Fabinho 6, Milner N/A.

Watford: Foster 7, Femenia 7, Kabasele 7, Samir 6, Kamara 7, Sissoko 7, Louza 5, Kucka 6, Hernandez 5, Sarr 6, Pedro 6.. subs: King N/A, Cleverley N/A, Dennis N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

21' - BIG SAVE! A brilliant counter-attack from Watford carves open Liverpool's defence as Kucka is played through on goal... but Alisson makes himself big and denies the forward.

22' - GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1-0 WATFORD (DIOGO JOTA): A lesson in finishing from the Reds! A moment after Watford miss a glaring chance, Liverpool go up the other end and score! It comes from the right flank where Gomez delivers a cross to centre and Jota nips in front of Foster to head in his 14th league goal of the season.



57' - ANOTHER HUGE CHANCE FOR WATFORD! Hodgson can't believe it as Pedro, played in by Sarr and with all of the goal to aim for, shoots wide of the far post!



89' - GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2-0 WATFORD (FABINHO, PEN): The Brazilian smashes it into the top corner, giving Foster no chance. The points are in the bag, Liverpool are heading to the top of the Premier League!

KEY STAT

Diogo Jota has scored seven of his 23 Premier League goals for Liverpool with his head, with no player netting more headers in the competition since his debut for the Reds in September 2020.

Football They couldn't, could they? Liverpool's quadruple chase assessed 31/03/2022 AT 13:58