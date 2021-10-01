Jurgen Klopp says not having Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injury means he may change formation against Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League on 14 points, with City just one point behind after six matches played.

The Liverpool manager fielded James Milner at right-back in Liverpool’s 5-1 win over against Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

He says he may change the way his side lines up to take on the “complex” challenge of City. Liverpool lost 4-1 at home against Pep Guardiola's side last season.

“We will see who we choose,” the German told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“Milner, [Joe] Gomez, Neco [Williams], we could change system, we've had time to train this week.

“A lot is possible but football is not the game when you have these 1-v-1s for a long time. Seconds, yes, but players have protection.”

He added: "We have to be brave, front-footed, cheeky in moments, really your best version and then and only then you have a chance. So that is what we try.

“What we did last week or the other day was OK but we need a complex football challenge. Thank God for both teams! It's exciting.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher asked James Bond actor Daniel Craig if the Liverpool boss would make a good Bond. He said that Klopp was “way beyond James Bond”.

When asked about Craig’s comment at his press conference, Klopp responded: "I was lucky enough to meet Daniel Craig a few times and I will miss him as James Bond!

Thank you for having these nice words but I would be a very bad James Bond! If I walked out of the water in swim shorts, the whole of the world would turn off!

GUARDIOLA: KLOPP HAS MADE ME A BETTER MANAGER

Pep Guardiola has praised his opposition manager Klopp in his pre-match press conference. The Spaniard said the German has made him step up his level.

"Jurgen Klopp's teams helped me to be a better manager,” he said.

“He put me on another level; to think about it, to prove myself, to be a better manager. That is the reason why I am still in this business.

"Since I arrived here - maybe not the first year - Liverpool were always there.

"The last four years, all the time, we were both there. It's the biggest compliment that both clubs were there. But in the Premier League there are not just one or two, there are many teams who can fight for the league."

