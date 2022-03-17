London investment group Aethel Partners have made a £2 billion bid for Clesea, according to reports.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law claims that the firm would have £50m ready to invest at the start of their ownership to ease financial problems caused by the sanctions imposed by the UK government.

The club cannot currently sell tickets to individual fixtures and it is not clear if they are in a position to extend or renew the contracts of their current players or staff.

Should they reach the transfer window with the club still running, it is also murky over whether player sales and inbound transfers could go ahead.

Law reports that current manager Thomas Tuchel would be given financial support, and Stamford Bridge would be redeveloped, following the failure of current owner Roman Abramovich to relocate the club to Battersea.

Aethel Partners is described as a ‘global private equity, alternative asset management and financial services firm,’ found by Portuguese businessman Ricardo Santos Silva and American entrepreneur Aba Schubert in 204. Both are said to invest in technology and mining industries.

Aethel Partners are not the only group with an interest in the club, with Todd Boehl,y Robert Johnson and the Ricketts family reportedly keen, with other billionaires and investment consortiums circling.

Current owner Abramovich said net profits from the sale would go to charitable causes to alleviate suffering in Ukraine, but it is not clear what ‘net profits’ would entail given the loans made by the Russian to the club, totalling more than £1bn, and his purchase price of around £140m.

