Luis Diaz's father says Tottenham's "hesitation" saw them lose out to Liverpool on the chance to sign his son in the January transfer window.

Spurs were believed to be favourites to complete the capture of the 25-year-old, but saw the Reds steal a march on them to seal a £37.5 million deal.

Diaz went straight into to the squad for Liverpool's FA Cup tie with Cardiff City on Sunday, and was impressive in his 32-minute debut cameo.

Talking to Colombian outlet Blu Radio, Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz, said: "Tottenham was one [interested team].

"Roma were also left behind in the process.

"They hesitated a lot and let themselves be caught by Liverpool.

"Liverpool were faster than them, they needed him and they took him away.

"There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool because Liverpool are an elite team.

"After the first game, he told me that they are a team that works hard, complete, in which he will feel comfortable and will have the chance to play with high-performance players."

Diaz's father also revealed his son's surprise at being thrust into action immediately by Jurgen Klopp.

"Luis was shocked by that," he said.

"He thought it wasn’t like that, that it would be different and that it would take a long time to enter a match due to the adaptation process.

"He's been welcomed with open arms, especially by the staff and the management. They've been very kind to him. They know they are getting a player that can give them a lot."

Liverpool host Leicester City on Thursday night at Anfield as they seek to close a nine-point gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

