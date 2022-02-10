Luis Enrique is on the shortlist to become the next Manchester United manager but the players want Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

United appointed Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

And while Rangnick hasn't ruled out the possibility of taking the role on a permanent basis, a lacklustre start to his time at the held has already generated rumours of who is next in the hot seat.

And ESPN are reporting that Spain coach Luis Enrique has joined a shortlist that also includes Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Enrique dismissed links to the club back in November as he was slated to replace Solskjaer, but his attacking style of football is considered a strong fit at Old Trafford.

He is contracted to stay in charge of Spain until the end of the World Cup next winter.

But ESPN are also reporting that, among those on the shortlist, the United dressing room favours a move for Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to become the next Manchester United manager Image credit: Getty Images

According to the report, a number of senior players believe the Argentine is the right man to take the role on a permanent basis, and his appointment has been discussed.

Pochettino has struggled to win over the PSG faithful despite opening up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

His future at the club could even ride on whether the club manages to get past Real Madrid in the upcoming Champions League round-of-16 fixtures.

Pochettino has long been tipped for the United job, given his Premier League experience, style of football and ability to develop youth.

