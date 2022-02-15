Manchester City could be set to sign Atletico Mineiro's 17-year-old wonderkid Savio.

The Citizens are understood to have made a £5.5 million bid, with negotiations to secure Savio's services ongoing.

Ad

If the deal goes ahead, it would be the second time in the past year that City have signed a Brazilian teenager, having picked up Kayky from Fluminense last April

Champions League Silva at the double as ruthless Manchester City demolish Sporting in Lisbon 3 HOURS AGO

Kayky wouldn't be the only compatriot Savio - also known as Savinho - would find at the Etihad Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Fernandino creating something of a Brazilian diaspora in the north-west.

The proposed agreement for the winger - as reported by Fabrizio Romano - would entail add-ons and a sell-on fee.

City are believed to have stolen a march on Arsenal and the Red Bull group for the young starlet, who may join PSV Eindhoven on loan next season if the deal gets done.

Savio, a member of the Brazil under-15 side that won the South American under-15 Championship in 2019, only signed his first professional contract with Mineiro in June 2020, making his debut the following September.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Champions League The Champions League is back, Eriksen is back, and Maguire is backed, sort of – The Warm-Up 14 HOURS AGO