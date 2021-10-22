Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a continuation of their row over penalties.

The two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday 24 October.

The German had highlighted the large number of spot-kicks awarded to Manchester United in January.

Klopp has now defended his comments and stressed that he does not have the power to influence officials in their decision-making, though he insists his side are still not getting their fair share of chances from 12 yards.

"United get more penalties than Liverpool - that is a fact," Klopp said ahead of his side's visit to Old Trafford.

Having the amount of penalties United had before was quite exceptional.

"We cannot influence refs with things like that, by having the amount of penalties that United had before that.

"They are good, they go in the box, have these situations, but we have that too and have not got a similar amount of penalties. Who cares? It's done."

Liverpool sit second in the Premier League, four points ahead of their opponents, and are yet to be beaten in the league.

Klopp may be able to call upon the services of Curtis Jones at Old Trafford after the midfielder trained with the squad ahead of the fixture.

Jones has been absent since returning from England Under-21 duty with an injury and could contend for a matchday role with Thiago still out.

Of a crunch encounter between two of English football's biggest clubs, Klopp said: "We all know how the football world is. United-Liverpool is a massive game, we know that.

"Man United are not overly happy with their results but we all know that they are able to do incredible stuff. We've seen it already. So we will try to focus mainly on ourselves."

