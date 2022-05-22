City were 2-0 down with 15 minutes remaining but mounted a stunning comeback - through goals from Ilkay Gundogan (2) and one from Rodri - to deny Liverpool any hope of winning the title and send the Etihad into raptures.

The pitch invasion that met the final whistle was again - after incidents earlier in the week - a talking point when managers Steven Gerrard and Pep Guardiola spoke to the press. And Aston Villa boss Gerrard said that his goalkeeper Olsen was "attacked".

“The answer is no," said Gerrard when asked if his players got off the pitch safely. "My goalkeeper was attacked. I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City."

City released a statement apologising for the incident.

"Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today's match when fans entered the pitch," read a statement from Manchester City.

"The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

Manager Guardiola also apologised for the incident.

"I'm so sorry on behalf of the club to Olsen and Aston Villa," Guardiola said.

"I don't think there were intentions, but the emotions of people there, it's always difficult to understand why people respond in that way and cannot celebrate themselves and not do these kind of things. Hopefully, we can discover who the person was and he'll be punished.

"I don't know how (to stop it). You cannot put 1,000 guards to control all the people there. We are so sorry. It's the bad news of today."

