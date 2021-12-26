Pep Guardiola does not want to get to a point where Premier League games are played without fans again, and wants more people to wear masks.

Speaking ahead of the Boxing Day games, Guardiola said he would be disappointed to play behind closed doors.

"So I don't know, I wouldn't love it, honestly, I would not love it,” he said.

“So you cannot imagine how different it is to play with the people and without the people. There is no comparing. But at the end we played behind closed doors to survive the economic [problems].

“Thanks to that, we could get our salaries and the people could play football. But the cases rise all around the world.

“And people go to the stadiums and people in the stadiums can contaminate, but in the stadium the people don't wear masks. It is what I'm surprised about the most.

You go to the street, you go to big malls, you go in the places to buy presents for your family. No one wears masks.

"And from the beginning the scientists said, the more protection you can have the better: hand sanitisers and masks and the people don't wear it. And I'm surprised. I think in Spain now it will be an obligation, compulsory even not indoor places, outdoor. So in the street, you have to wear it.

"It's the best way we can protect, you know, ourselves, our families and the rest of the people. And like this, the restaurant still could be open. The football could go on."

