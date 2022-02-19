Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised Tottenham for being ‘clinical’ as they grabbed a 3-2 win at the Etihad.

The Premier League champions and current leaders fought back to a 2-2 position in injury time only to see Harry Kane pop up at the death to grab his second, and the game’s winner.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola told Sky Sports that the key to Spurs’ victory was their compact defending and their ability to take chances when they came.

"Well it was a good game. We tried through many sides, especially down the left. It is very difficult, they defend so narrow,” he said.

"Tottenham have a lot of quality, they give the ball to Harry Kane. They are really good up front.

"In the first half they have the goal and no more. In the second half they have one attack with Harry Kane at the start and they score.

"We try to score but we conceded the goal in extra-time.

"It's difficult when they defend so deep. We had the chances to arrive and score. Unfortunately we cannot score.

"They are clinical. They have Kane and Son and Kulusevski. Their crosses we could not defend.

"We didn't have the momentum.”

Guardiola saw his side end the day six points clear of nearest rivals Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

"We didn't need to lose a game already to know how hard it is [to win the league]. There are many, many games still to play," he said of his side’s dwindling lead.

