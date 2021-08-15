Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told critics to "prove" claims the club are breaking the rules with their summer splurges, suggesting they are just following a long tradition of leading clubs spending the most money.

Referring to the spending power of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cryptically suggested these clubs "always find a solution to do these kind of things".

In reference to this, Guardiola said it was up to Klopp or any other critics to prove whether City had broken Financial Fair Play Rules.

Premier League ‘Everything is ok’ - Nuno confirms Kane back training as Pep remains coy on striker bid YESTERDAY AT 14:36

The club were found guilty of doing so between 2012 and 2013 by Uefa, but the two-year Champions League ban handed down in February 2020 was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport as it fell out of the five-year window for prosection.

Guardiola insists the acquisition of Jack Grealish and potential addition of Harry Kane are in line with previous occasions when Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Liverpool were led to titles by big-money signings - the latter after the purchases of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

"We are in the same page like everyone - always being regulated for Financial Fair Play - after that if one club wants to spend more than the other, they do what they want to do," Guardiola said.

"If we are wrong, prove it and we go. What is the problem?

"Years ago United and Arsenal win a lot of titles because they spend more money than the other clubs, do you remember that? In the end Man City couldn’t do it because they didn’t have the owners they do now. In Italy arrives [Silvio] Berlusconi and after Pirelli with Inter and they spend a lot of money.

'We are very interested in him' - Guardiola confirms City want Kane

“Liverpool were fighting, fighting, and in the end went to the market bought two incredible amazing players and they won the Champions League and the Premier League.

"If they don’t want to spend more it’s because maybe they don’t think they need it or don’t want it. I don’t know I’m not there."

Guardiola added it was because of the players leaving the Etihad of the summer that City were able to spend on the England international winger.

“We’re here because we sell for £60m and that’s why we could buy Jack Grealish," Guardiola said. "Otherwise [we] can’t do it because of Financial Fair Play."

Premier League Forget Grealish, Lukaku and Kane, it’s all about Geese for Guardiola (!?) – The Warm-Up 13/08/2021 AT 07:42