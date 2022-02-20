Manchester City have said they are appalled by footage of Phil Foden’s mother being attacked, and offered support to the player and his family.

Ad

Foden was in attendance at the Kell Brook vs Amir Khan fight at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, when a confrontation broke out in which the England international’s mother was struck.

Premier League Carragher says title race is back on after Man City lose to Spurs 18 HOURS AGO

City have issued a statement condemning the incident, and offered support to Foden and his family.

"The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," read a statement from City.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members.

"We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need."

Premier League Conte: Win against Man City is very good, but one victory is not enough 19 HOURS AGO