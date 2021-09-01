Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has signed a new five-year contract at the club.

The Brazilian has extended his deal until 2026.

Ederson arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2017 from Benfica and last year kept 19 clean sheets as Manchester City won the Premier League title.

He is the fifth player at the club to sign a new contract this summer, following Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones and Ruben Dias.

"This was an easy decision for me," Ederson told the club's website.

"There is nowhere else I'd want to be. We have achieved so much in the last four years and I am confident we can continue to bring more success in the coming seasons.

"We have an outstanding manager. Working with him has been one of the great experiences of my career."

The 28-year-old has made nearly 200 appearances for the club as he starts his fifth season in Manchester.

He made his major tournament debut for Brazil this summer as the hosts finished second at the Copa America.

The 2020-21 season brought Ederson his second consecutive Golden Glove award after keeping more Premier League clean sheets than any other goalkeeper.

"Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world," said Txiki Bergiristain, Director of Football at Manchester City.

"His performances over the last four years have been nothing short of exceptional.

"There is no doubt he will continue to be a key player for us [and] we are thrilled he has committed his future to the club."

Ederson's previous contract ran until 2025.

