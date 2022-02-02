Manchester have reportedly opened talks with Bernardo Silva over an extension to his contract.

The 27-year-old midfielder had looked close to the Etihad exit last summer after eyeing a move to Spain to be closer to his family.

But he now appears to have changed his mind as his representatives have begun negotiations on an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2025.

, Silva is said to have come to the conclusion - like a number of players in the City squad - that there is no better club to play possession-based football in the world.

The news would signal a positive few weeks for the City hierarchy given the arrival of promising forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate, and the contract extension of Silva's fellow Portuguese Joao Cancelo , which was announced on Tuesday.

City return to action following their winter break at home to Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

