Arsenal’s miserable start to the 2021-22 Premier League continued as they were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad.

The hosts scored twice in the first 12 minutes as Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres took advantage of non-existent defending from Arsenal. A red card for Granit Xhaka then reduced the Gunners to ten men before Gabriel Jesus tapped home the third just before half-time.

Rodri passed in a fourth from the edge of the area early in the second half. Despite a monopoly of possession for City thereafter, they could only add one further goal via a glancing header from Torres.

Champions League City vs PSG, Manchester United vs Villarreal: Champions League dates confirmed 16 HOURS AGO

The defeat was Arsenal’s third in a row in the Premier League this season, and they have yet to register a goal.

More to follow...

Premier League 'No, no, no' - Ferdinand hints amid rumours of ex-United players persuading Ronaldo to reject City 21 HOURS AGO