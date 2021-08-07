Jesse Lingard could miss the start of the Premier League season after it was announced the Manchester United midfielder has tested positive for Covid-19.

Lingard spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, where his performances earned him a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, and he had featured prominently in United’s pre-season schedule.

However, his hopes of playing a part in the club’s opening match of the 2021-22 Premier League season against Leeds United next Saturday have been dealt a blow after he was ruled out of their final warm-up match against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United have confirmed that Lingard is now isolating in line with government and Premier League guidelines, although the club have not ruled the midfielder out of contention for the match against Leeds.

"Really gutted to have tested positive after a good pre-season," Lingard wrote on Twitter.

“Luckily I feel fine and will follow the guidelines and be back with the boys on the pitch very soon. Thank you for your support.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken positively about Lingard's first-team chances at Old Trafford, since he returned from his highly productive loan spell at West Ham.

The 28-year-old, who scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances for the Hammers last season, had featured in United's pre-season matches against Derby County, Queens Park Rangers and Brentford.

Speaking to MUTV ahead of kick-off against Everton, Solskjaer appeared quite philosophical about Lingard's positive test.

"You can take all the precautions and you might meet someone and something happens," the Norwegian said.

"Jesse's done really well in pre-season but he'll come back sharp. I don't think it's too bad.”

