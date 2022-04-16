Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick praised both David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo for their vital contributions against Norwich City.

The Spanish goalkeeper made a crucial save to keep his side in the game and having lost a 2-0 lead to be back level at 2-2 with the relegation-threatened side, fans could have been forgiven for expecting another demoralising defeat.

Ad

Instead, United moved into fifth and back into contention for a Champions League spot with a 3-2 win over Norwich.

Premier League Old Trafford could drag Ten Hag down before he has a chance to turn United around 13/04/2022 AT 17:15

They had Ronaldo to thank after he scored a hat-trick to seal all three points.

Interim manager Rangnick paid tribute to goalkeeper De Gea first, saying: "It was vital. The 2-0 lead should have made life easier but we didn't defend well. David de Gea kept us in the game.

"It was highly important we won the goal but the way we played was not good enough. It is a question of intensity and physicality.”

Moving onto Ronaldo, he acknowledged the veteran's importance amid rumours prospective new manager Erik ten Hag has no plans for him in the new season.

"Like against Tottenham, Ronaldo was very crucial,” he claimed. “They weren't easy goals, it was just outstanding. It doesn't make sense to be interested in the other results, we have to take care of our own results."

United travel to Liverpool on Tuesday in search of a win that could help them on their way to a top-four finish, while Jurgen Klopp’s men chase a second Premier League title under the German’s leadership.

Premier League Ronaldo offers apology following reports Man Utd striker smashed Everton fan's phone 09/04/2022 AT 21:32