Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says there is no problem between him and Jesse Lingard after the pair's apparent public disagreement.

And now Rangnick - talking prior to the Red Devils travelling to Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night - sought to play down any semblance of a rift as he declared Lingard - and Edinson Cavani - would be available for the encounter.

Cavani had asked for more time off following international duty with Uruguay.

"They're both available and will both be part of the squad for tomorrow's game," Rangnick said.

"Both are top professionals, both have been training well.

"With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him, he knows I would have been willing to let him go at least until the issue with Mason came up.

"All the other things have been spoken about, he mentioned some personal issues, but we have to look forward now.

"There are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa.

"I'm happy to have him in the squad and he'll be in the squad for tomorrow's game."

Rangnick also confirmed that Raphael Varane would be available for the trip to Turf Moor, saying the France defender "has no issues anymore with injuries".

