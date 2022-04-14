Manchester United have appointed the architects behind Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to create plans to redevelop Old Trafford.

Architects Populous and management consultants Legends International will work together on plans to update the largest stadium in English football.

Legends International were appointed by Tottenham to do a stadium viability assessment for their new ground which opened in 2019.

The group were also appointed by Real Madrid and Barcelona to redevelop the Bernabeu and the Nou Camp.

United are said to be considering whether to redevelop the stadium they have occupied for 112 years or to demolish the existing structure and build a brand new stadium. The latter option is said to be the less likely.

A statement released by United says that the club's fans would be at the heart of the process.

It reads: "Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience.

"Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United fans' advisory board later this month."

The North Stand, Stretford End and Scoreboard End have all been expanded in the last three decades but the South Stand has not due to its proximity to the railway which runs behind it.

United have also said they will potentially redevelop the club's training ground. The club have brought in LSS to develop plans for an "expanded, state-of-the-art facility for the men's, women's and academy teams".

