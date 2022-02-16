Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association (FA) after failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 2-0 win against Brighton.

A number of Manchester United players swarmed around referee Peter Bankes after Brighton captain Lewis Dunk felled Anthony Elanga early in the second half.

Ad

Bankes initially showed Dunk a yellow card, but it was upgraded to a sending off after consultation with the Video Assistant referee.

Football Mamma mia! Mbappe gives PSG the ‘va va voom’ that Real want - The Warm-Up 10 HOURS AGO

But the initial decision had been protested vociferously by a number of home players, with Bruno Fernandes receiving a yellow card.

An FA statement read: "Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion FC on Tuesday [15/2/22].

"It is alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 53rd minute, and the club has until Monday [21/2/22] to provide a response."

A goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, the first for the Portuguese forward in six matches, had set Manchester United on their way to a nervy victory just before Dunk's challenge.

Speaking afterwards, Brighton manager Graham Potter expressed his belief that Bankes had made the right call initially, and feels that the protests of the Manchester United players may have impacted the subsequent VAR decision.

“I don’t blame them (the United players),” said Potter of his opponents' reaction. “They have to do their bit for the team.

Rangnick hails rejuvenated Ronaldo after scoring 'amazing' goal

"But you need the referee and VAR to make the calls independently.

“It was a yellow card live, [Adam] Webster was there on the cover. It is not clear and obvious and I did not understand the intervention.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Premier League Rangnick relieved as Man Utd beat Brighton despite 'Jekyll and Hyde' display 19 HOURS AGO