Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number seven shirt for Manchester United in the 2021/22 season.

There was doubt as to whether Ronaldo would be able to wear his favourite number, as that had been allocated to Edinson Cavani and the Uruguayan had already made an appearance in the league prior to the Portugal superstar’s arrival.

Premier League rules state players cannot swap numbers mid-season, but the door was left ajar for a change when Dan James was sold to Leeds United.

That left the number 21, which Cavani wears at international level with Uruguay, free and it would appear the Red Devils were given the green light by the Premier League to make the switch as they have confirmed Ronaldo will wear the iconic number seven shirt.

"Manchester United can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic no.7 shirt after returning to Old Trafford," United said in a statement on the club's official website. "The Portuguese superstar famously wore the legendary shirt number during his first spell at United and we can now confirm that Ronaldo will have it on his back once again."

His second United debut is set to come against Newcastle in the Premier League on September 11.

