Manchester United have agreed to sign centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.
A statement from the 20-time English champions said they had reached an agreement with Real for the World Cup-winning France centre-back, "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised."
Reports in the Spanish media said United would pay around £50 million for the 28-year-old, who was in the final year of his contract with Real.
