Manchester United have released a statement following allegations on social media relating to Mason Greenwood.

Of the material that appeared online in connection their 20-year-old forward, the club wrote: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

"Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Ralf Rangnick's side are not due in action until Friday February 4 when they face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Academy graduate Greenwood has just six goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this term.

