Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised his side’s performance that saw them record a third win in a row to kickstart their league campaign, but has asserted his side must continue to improve and become more ruthless in games.

The Red Devils beat a winless Leicetser City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium thanks to a first half goal from Jadon Sancho to climb to fifth in the Premier League table, recovering well from back-to-back defeats at the beginning of the campaign.

Ten Hag told BT Sport after the game that his side can be “dangerous”, but there is plenty to build on ahead of a tough period.

“We are happy with that,” he said. “A good team spirit with 11 players on the pitch who fight for eachother, good compact, good press, and I think a lovely goal, but also room for improvement still, but that’s normal at the start of the season.

Sancho finished off a well worked Man Utd move in the 23rd minute to give the visitors the lead, which led to Ten Hag insisting his side can be “dangerous”.

“We can be dangerous in the transitioning period we know that, and especially in the second half, and also in the first half there were many spaces we didn’t even exploit that well, and if we make a better decision we should have scored the second goal.

“We have to be more [ruthless], it’s like I say, room for improvement and we will work on that.”

