Manchester United have confirmed that forward Mason Greenwood "will not return to training or play matches until further notice."
The statement comes following social media allegations against Greenwood.
Ad
United's first statement said that they are monitoring the situation, but in a statement to the Associated Press they have now updated their stance.
Premier League
Barcelona close to signing Aubameyang on loan - report
More to follow.
Premier League
Van de Beek reportedly decides to join Everton on loan
Premier League
Liverpool confirm Diaz signing from Porto
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad