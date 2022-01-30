Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is on the verge of joining Everton on loan, report The Athletic.

The clubs came to an agreement on Saturday and the 24-year-old made his decision about his future on Sunday morning, rejecting a move to Crystal Palace.

Everton - who are set to confirm Frank Lampard as their new manager - will cover his full salary for the duration of his stay, according to the report.

"Everton are understood to have discussed signing van de Beek with their managerial targets as they look to replace the departed Rafa Benitez," the article reads.

Sky Sports report the deal is a straight loan with no option for a permanent move.

The signing will be a major boost to Everton, who are currently without Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph due to injury.

The Netherlands international has struggled for game time at Old Trafford since joining Manchester United in 2020 in a deal worth £40m. He has only started four matches in all competitions this season.

