Manchester United midfielder Fred has described reports of splits and unhappiness in the dressing room as ‘fake news’.

United have had an inconsistent season which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed as manager, to be replaced by Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Before the transfer window opened there were stories of problems between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo, other players wanting to leave, and some squad members being unhappy with their new manager.

Anthony Martial left on loan for Sevilla and Donny van de Beek to Everton until the end of the season, but both Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard remained for the second half of the campaign despite having little time on the pitch under the German.

The Red Devils take on Leeds United on Sunday as they look to shore up fourth place in the Premier League, and could even put pressure on third-place Chelsea as they struggle under Thomas Tuchel despite their Champions League win last season.

The 28-year-old Brazilian Fred has been one of the standout performers under Rangnick as he occupies a more attacking role, and he told Sky Sports that he uses criticism as a motivating tool.

"There are people who can say things, people in the media, and people who talk about subjects they don't really understand, so you have to prove them wrong,” he said.

"But motivation doesn't just come from others. For me, it was more about doing it for myself. I already know when I can better, so I just needed to stay focused. I grew, I learned a lot and that's what has got me where I am today, doing very well here. Now I can get with things calmly and do my work in a relaxed way."

"As I said before, a lot of people say a lot of things and at times people believe 'fake news'," he continued. "It wasn't the first time that fake things had been said about me.

"We had been going through a difficult period at the club at the time and these rumours came out about me wanting to leave and being unhappy. They were untrue, so I felt it was time to speak up.

"I needed to tell the fans I was 100 per cent committed to the club and that I had no intention of leaving. It was the right time to speak, I think. I don't like talking much on social media but on that occasion I felt I had to show the fans my desire to stay at the club."

Fred also dismissed claims of poor morale in the team.

"Our dressing room is really good," he claimed. "There's a lot of fake news and a lot of rumours surrounding it but it's great. We work together and we all have the same goals and objectives.

"It's not easy for the manager to keep everyone happy because everyone wants to play and we have so many good players. But we understand each other. We have developed harmony in the dressing room and I think that's the most important thing we have.

"We have maximum respect for each other in the dressing room."

