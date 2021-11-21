Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he has left Manchester United in a "better" place following his departure from the club as manager.

The Old Trafford outfit confirmed Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday after a run of poor results that culminated in the 4-1 Premier League defeat to Watford with Michael Carrick now taking the team while United search for an interim manager until the end of the season.

In a farewell interview given after his departure, Solskjaer reflected on his three years as Manchester United boss and claimed the club is in better shape now than when he took over in 2018 from Jose Mourinho.

“The board and the owners have backed me in [terms of] bringing good people in, good players in and I think, or I know, I leave this club with a better squad,” he said.

“The environment is fantastic, it’s an environment I’m proud of leaving because you have to enjoy coming in here working.

I don’t want to pre-empt anything but the two times I’ve left Molde, they’ve won the league the year after, so all the best to whoever takes over - that’s the expectation.

Solskjaer’s position was made untenable after heavy defeats to Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford, but the Norwegian still insists he relished his time in charge at Old Trafford while also expressing regret at some missed opportunities.

“Well, I’m proud of what we did,” he continued. “The first run first of all, that was enjoyable. But then to finish third, I loved that last game, Jesse [Lingard] scored. The way we put the run together and got the third position, fantastic. Great effort by everyone, the team, the squad.

“Second place last season ahead of arguably one of the best teams in Europe, I think that’s a great achievement as well. And we were so close in Europe. Sometimes that’s the fine margin for you, one penalty. We were close and that’s something I’ll always remember as well. Semi-finals.

“I know the foundation is there, I know they’re ready to kick on and I’m sure they will.”

