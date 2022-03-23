WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Premier League's highest earners (reportedly) revealed

L'Equipe have documented the Premier League's highest earning players. Now given the French publication is a serious outfit, The Warm-Up is more than happy to put concerns about the complete accuracy of the documents - or methods - that have revealed these mind-boggling numbers behind us, and to dive head first into some juicy, erm, analysis.

According to L'Equipe , Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and David De Gea make up four of the five highest paid players in the league. The other player in the top five is Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

This is the breakdown:

PLAYER MONTHLY GROSS WAGE YEARLY GROSS WAGE Cristiano Ronaldo £2.2m £26.4m Kevin De Bruyne £1.7m £20.4m David De Gea £1.6m £19.2m Jadon Sancho £1.5m £18m Raphael Varane £1.3m £15.6m

United pay their players a lot of money, but two other things stand out from the list.

Firstly, De Bruyne is the only player in the list who would currently be considered a top five player in the Premier League. Also he reportedly negotiated his own terms and, thus, is a top footballer and a top haggler, too.

Second, United had themselves an expensive summer just gone, with three of their signings given punchy contracts. Thoughts and prayers with the club's wage structure if these reported salaries are correct.

And what have United got for their investment? They finished last season in second spot, but are languishing in sixth position in the Premier League table , some four points off Arsenal who are sat in fourth.

Now, the sample size here is relatively small. But it is backed up by contemporary evidence at PSG, whose struggles at an elite level are underpinned by a lack of a cohesive team, and empirical evidence at Real Madrid, whose struggles at an elite level were underpinned by a lack of a cohesive team . It appears that identifying weaknesses in your team and signing players who address those weaknesses is probably a more effective method of progress than signing expensive things that don't really address those weaknesses.

Real Madrid's bad week gets worse

Real Madrid fans have had a bad week.

Their men's side took one hell of a shooing at the weekend against Barcelona. To compound that misery, the team had the temerity to be on the end of such a humbling while wearing a newly-released top that - checks notes - comes at the less-than-humble price of £160

Even the most optimistic of Madridistas would have approached Tuesday's quarter-final match against Barcelona in the women's Champions League with a sense of trepidation. Barcelona are current Champions League holders and sit 19 points north of Real in the Primera Iberdrola.

Yet nine minutes in Olga Carmona gave Real hope after Esther Gonzalez stole the ball in midfield to give the plucky - yes, plucky, they were only 'formed' in 2019 following a merger with CD Tacon - the lead.

However, ultimately, goals from Alexis Putellas (53) and Claudia Pina (81) saw Barcelona compound an already shocking week for fans of Real.

The Hillsborough Law Now campaign

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club, institution or individual - including former prime ministers - to add its support to the Hillsborough Law.

Proposals from former Bishop of Liverpool the Right Reverend James Jones after his review into the experiences of the Hillsborough families form the basis of the proposed law.

"Hillsborough Law would ensure proper participation of bereaved families at inquests, through publicly funded legal representation, 'and an end to near limitless legal spending by public bodies.'"

Tottenham join a host of other clubs - including Liverpool, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and Tranmere Rovers - and politicians Sadiq Khan, Andy Burnham, Gordon Brown and Theresa May to put their weight behind the campaign.

"The club has today added its support to the campaign to establish a Hillsborough Law, which seeks to rebalance the scales of justice for families bereaved through public tragedy. The law would place a statutory duty of candour on public servants during inquiries and investigations as well as ensure the proper participation of bereaved families at inquests," began the statement from Tottenham.

"The Hillsborough disaster occurred at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989 where 97 supporters lost their lives as a result of events that unfolded that day. The tragedy was followed by a long and brave campaign for truth and justice by bereaved families, resulting in a verdict of unlawful killing in April 2016 that exonerated fans of all blame for the tragic events."

