Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is facing a player rebellion, according to reports.

United lost to Wolves on Monday and are off the pace as they chase a Champions League finish and prepare for a restart of this year’s European tournament.

The club recently sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replaced him with interim boss Rangnick, with the German known for his hard-running tactics.

The Mirror reports that ‘as many as 11 players’ want to leave the club since the former RB Leipzig coach’s arrival.

The paper claims that those who are not featuring in the first team are particularly unhappy, with disquiet about coaching and tactics, as well as his assistant managers.

With Rangnick’s contract up at the end of the season the story claims that he lacks authority, though he is understood to be staying on as a consultant and has not ruled out taking the job on a permanent basis.

A source is reported to say: “It’s not good. The atmosphere is really bad and it looks like there are going to be big problems ahead for United.”

Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson are the players who are named as unhappy.

Henderson wants to leave for first team action but Rangnick wants to keep him, while neither Lingard nor Van de Beek have started under Rangnick in the Premier League. Bailly wants the chance to impress while the rest of the backline struggles.

OUR VIEW - Is it news these players are unhappy? And does it matter?

If the players named by The Mirror are the basis of the story then it is hard to think that they should be taken seriously with their gripes. Both Lingard and Bailly have repeatedly demonstrated that they simply are not good enough to play for a club challenging for the top four.

Henderson clearly has talent and should be allowed to play elsewhere, but with David de Gea back to something like his best there is no clear way for him to leave until the club are able to secure proper cover.

Lastly, Van de Beek has been given a fresh chance under a new manager and failed to convince him too. If there is a wider malaise then you have to wonder at what point the players are willing to take the blame for eight years of chronic underperformance.

