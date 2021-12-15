Manchester United have reported more positive coronavirus cases after the squad returned to training.

The club had shut the first-team areas of training ground earlier this week after recording a number of positives, which also caused the postponement of their scheduled trip to Brentford.

However the players made their return to Carrington on Wednesday, shorn of those who have tested positive.

And more positive cases have now been registered, placing Ralf Rangnick's side's next Premier League match against Brighton in doubt.

Graham Potter's Seagulls are due to visit Old Trafford in the early kick-off on Saturday 17 December - the Premier League are being kept informed.

The news came just hours after the postponement of Burnley's clash with Watford was announced two and a half hours before kick-off at Turf Moor.

A Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' squad caused a last-minute calling off on the day that the United Kingdom recorded its highest ever figure for daily positive tests.

The Premier League also had its largest return from the latest round of testing, with 42 players and staff testing positive in the seven days leading up to Monday 13 December.

With the even-more transmissible Omicron variant beginning to wreak havoc on the festive top-flight football schedule and more widely, the Premier League announced a return to "emergency measures" this week.

Players will now undergo more regular testing and face some limits on social interaction, including distancing and wearing masks.

