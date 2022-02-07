Mason Greenwood has been dropped by sponsors Nike following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

Ad

Nike suspended their sponsorship deal with him at the time of the arrest, and have now said in a statement: "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete."

Premier League Greenwood released on bail pending further investigation 02/02/2022 AT 10:53

Greenwood was arrested over the alleged rape and assault of a woman on January 30 after images and videos were posted online.

They have since been deleted, but while in custody he was further arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and sexual assault.

Manchester United have said that he will not play for, or train with, the club until further notice.

In a statement following the latest allegations, the club said: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

“As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

Greenwood came up through the United academy and has made 129 appearances for the first team.

He made his senior England debut in 2020.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said last week that Greenwood’s arrest had been a "topic" within his squad.

"They are all human beings and up to the [international] break, Mason was part of the group," he added.

Premier League Manchester United issue statement following Greenwood allegations 30/01/2022 AT 10:03