Manchester United have confirmed Raphael Varane is facing a month on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

Ad

The club have confirmed a hamstring injury, which is likely to keep the France international out of action for around four weeks.

Ballon d'Or 'Makes me feel proud' - Fernandes happy to be in Ballon d'Or contention 7 HOURS AGO

“The club confirms that Raphael sustained a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for around a month,” United said in a statement on their official website.

The news will come as a blow to Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who only recently welcomed the 28-year-old back into the side following a spell out with a groin complaint.

Varane will definitely miss the derby clash with Manchester City on Saturday, which is followed by a two-week international break.

United return to action after the break with trips to Watford in the Premier League and Villarreal in the Champions League.

November concludes for the Red Devils with a trip to Chelsea on the 28th.

- - -

The UCI Track Champions League is coming and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+ . Find out more about the "mind-blowing" new era for track cycling, with the first event on November 6 in Mallorca.

Premier League Parker: Man Utd have missed a trick with Conte and can't go on like this 9 HOURS AGO