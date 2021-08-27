There was a time, not so long ago, when Manchester United couldn’t help themselves from being distracted in the transfer market. The Old Trafford club spent money, lots of it, but frequently on whatever shiny thing was put in front of them regardless of whether or not that player was actually what they needed (see Radamel Falcao, Angel di Maria, Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini etc.).

A few years ago, United almost certainly would have moved for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese forward determined to leave Juventus this summer. Ed Woodward, having been obsessed with the idea of bringing the five-times Ballon d’Or winner back to the club, likely would have dropped everything to make a deal happen.

But with Ronaldo reportedly set to return to England, Manchester no less, United are watching from the sidelines. Instead, it’s Manchester City opening their wallet to sign one of the game’s true greats, with the 36-year-old keen to have one last dance in the Premier League.

Premier League Allegri: Ronaldo no longer intends to play for Juventus AN HOUR AGO

Some United fans are understandably upset. The sight of Ronaldo in sky blue, given his legacy at Old Trafford, will be a difficult one to process. The Portuguese forward will immediately improve the squad of one of United’s fiercest rivals and might even push Pep Guardiola’s team towards another Premier League title at the expense of his former club.

That Manchester United haven’t moved for Ronaldo is, however, proof that their recruitment has changed for the better. There is a newfound focus from the Old Trafford outfit in the transfer market as demonstrated by the signings they have made, and the signings they haven’t made, this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United Image credit: Getty Images

United clearly have a transfer market plan in place and, for the most part, they are sticking to it. They had clear deficiencies on the right wing and in central defence, and so Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane arrived this summer. Both players had been long-term targets, tracked for a number of years.

By all accounts, Manchester United’s next big transfer will see them move for a new centre forward with Erling Haaland a long-term target in the same way Sancho and Varane were. The signing of Ronaldo, a 36-year-old fading force, would have potentially skewered their shot at capturing the game’s next great goalscorer next summer.

This isn’t to say Manchester United are doing everything perfectly in the transfer market. Last summer’s signing of Donny van de Beek looks to have been a misstep. They also lack the ruthless conviction of some of their rivals who go the extra mile to get the players they need as quickly as possible - look at how Chelsea were determined to sign a world class centre forward this summer.

Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) Image credit: Getty Images

Indeed, United have seemingly gone from being too impulsive in the transfer market to being too ponderous, but it’s a positive thing that they are no longer so easy to divert from their plan. If they continue like this, they will eventually get to where they want to get to with a more rounded, complete squad.

Of course, this commitment to the plan will only be commendable if the plan is actually executed. If Manchester United pass on the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer, they must secure Haaland, Harry Kane or another world class centre forward at some point in the near future otherwise their transfer market discipline will have been for nothing.

Football is irrational and tribal, so Manchester United fans are entitled to feel aggrieved at the sight of one of the best ever players in the shirt of a rival. But they can take comfort from what their refusal to move for Ronaldo says about their club’s current direction. This was the ultimate test of United’s transfer strategy.

Transfers How Jorge Mendes masterminded Ronaldo's sensational City switch - Inside Football 4 HOURS AGO