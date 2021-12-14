Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is wearing a heart monitor for two days to try and discover more about the breathing difficulties he suffered against Norwich City.

The 27-year-old defender was forced off in the 74th minute of the Premier League encounter at Carrow Road after feeling unwell, and his wife Maja revealed on her personal blog what has happened in the ensuing days.

"It was a scary match to watch and Victor was very worried afterwards," she wrote.

Yesterday [Sunday] he did a lot of tests and he has had a heart monitor on for two days to make sure everything is OK.

"It was incredibly uncomfortable, especially when I could not get hold of him.

"It was a long wait before I got hold of someone on the team who updated me.

"Everything seems to be OK, as luck would have it, and we are waiting for answers to the final tests that will end tomorrow."

United boss Ralf Rangnick had shared what he knew after the game.

"He can’t remember how it happened but he had a collision with another player,” Rangnick said.

He also went on to add that Lindelof’s heart rate had been abnormally high.

It’s the latest in a series of worrying incidents involving elite footballers, after Christian Eriksen’s collapse at Euro 2020 and Sergio Aguero’s cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis that looks set to force him into retirement from football.

