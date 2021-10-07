The civil case regarding a sexual assault allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo has been recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas Court.

That should spell the end of a case against Manchester United’s 36-year-old forward, with the accusations from Kathryn Mayorga to be thrown out.

Ronaldo’s lawyer Peter Christiansen said: “We are pleased with the Court's detailed review of this matter and its willingness to justly apply the law to the facts and recommend dismissal of the civil case against Mr. Ronaldo.”

Mayorga's legal team has 14 days to contest the decision of the court.

A criminal case had already been dismissed by the Las Vegas District Attorney.

Ronaldo has attested that interactions with Mayorga were consensual.

Mayorga reported that she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. The Manchester United forward is reported to have settled a case with Mayorga 12 years ago.

In 2018, after Mayorga sought to bring the case to court, Ronaldo said: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything I am and believe in.”

