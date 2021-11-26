The former president of Ralf Rangnick’s current employers Lokomotiv Moscow claims the Manchester United target is a “merchant” who "does not care about football".

The German, who is the godfather of the revered ‘gegenpress’ tactic and a hero of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, is expected to take charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season, before moving into a different role.

Rangnick is currently the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv, but reports suggests a move to United is imminent.

Nikolai Naumov has never worked with the 63-year-old but made extraordinary claims about his character while speaking to Match TV (via Sportbox)

“It's not about Manchester. For Rangnick, this is no escape, betrayal, or disgrace. Rangnick is a merchant,” he said.

He absolutely does not care about football, because he only does business around him. And the more countries, leagues and football clubs he covers, the more he will earn.

“He's absolutely indifferent to Lokomotiv. He did not come here to raise football, but to earn money.

“Now he was offered money elsewhere, and he and his company will go to United. When he's offered to work in Africa, he will go to earn money there, leaving his deputy at Manchester United. Clean business.”

Rangnick’s last job in management was at RB Leipzig, qualifying the Bundesliga side for the Champions League.

Michael Carrick, who has been in caretaker charge since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend, will be on the touchline for Sunday's Premier League game at Chelsea.

