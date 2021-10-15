Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is fit to return to the Manchester United squad for the trip to Leicester City.

The England forward has been absent since the final of Euro 2020 after undergoing shoulder surgey.

Rashford could now be in line for his first appearance of the season as Solskjaer's side travel to the King Power Stadium.

"He's in the squad, yes," Solskjaer confirmed.

"If he is going to start or not I can't tell you, because it wouldn't be right.

He has worked really hard throughout the whole layout and has been really bright this week. He is fit and raring to go.

Rashford played an hour of a behind-closed-doors game last week in a bid to build up his match fitness.

His return comes ahead of a fixture in which Manchester United will be without both of their first-choice centre-halves.

Raphael Varane picked up an injury during the Nations League finals with France, while Harry Maguire has returned to training after a calf issue but is set to again be unavailable.

Fred and Edinson Cavani are also set to miss out after playing in the early hours of Friday morning Manchester-time for Brazil and Uruguay respectively.

Ahead of a tough run of fixtures for his side, Solskjaer hopes United can build from a mixed start to the season.

"We’ve added some exciting players going forward, we’ve scored goals, and it’s a nice time to be an attacking player for us as well," the Norwegian said.

"We need to keep that going, keep attacking, keep having the Man United DNA as well as defending well, come together as a team, make sure we’re hard to play against.

"I can’t think [about] Atalanta now, or Liverpool. It’s only Leicester. And that’s probably going to be the key, that we only focus one game at a time, maybe even spells in games. We’re looking forward to this run."

