Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes scored the goals as Manchester United moved into the top four with a 2-0 win over ten-man Brighton.

The Seagulls were by far the better side in the opening 45 minutes, dominating possession with all their typical energy and determination.

And only the brilliant David de Gea kept out Jakub Moder by twice saving from the 22-year-old, the second effort a spectacular dive as Moder leapt highest to meet Leandro Trossard's inch-perfect cross.

Jadon Sancho had United's only effort in the first half, his dink failing to beat Robert Sanchez in a lacklustre period up top for the hosts.

But it was Ronaldo who came to the fore in the second period, picking up the ball in the Brighton half and - after jinking past four defenders - lashing the ball home from outside the box to give United a surprise lead on 51 minutes.

And things went from bad to worse for Brighton as a minute later Lewis Dunk was sent off after bringing down Anthony Elanga as the forward bore down on goal.

Thereafter Fernandes somehow failed to double United's lead as he struck straight at Sanchez, while Ronaldo sent a header narrowly wide too.

Moder struck the crossbar ten minutes from time as the Seagulls threatened an equaliser, before Fernandes popped up deep into stoppage time to make the game safe.

