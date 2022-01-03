Joao Moutinho’s late strike earned Wolves a deserved 1-0 win over a lacklustre Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The visitors were by far the better side in the first half and Daniel Podence, Ruben Neves and Nelson Semedo all forced David De Gea into diving saves.

Ad

The hosts, meanwhile, were blunt in attack and were limited to speculative efforts from distance after poor decision making in the final third.

Premier League Maguire injury could see Jones start first Man Utd league game for two years – report 8 HOURS AGO

Ralf Rangnick’s side improved in the second half as substitute Bruno Fernandes hit the bar and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside.

But Wolves’ Roman Saiss smacked the woodwork too and eight minutes from time they finally beat De Gea as Moutinho’s brilliant effort from outside the box found the net.

United couldn’t respond and slipped to a first defeat since Rangnick took interim charge.

TALKING POINT

United remain unpredictable as ever. A common theme of post-Fergie Manchester United is that you never know what to expect. Wins against Manchester City could easily precede defeats to Burnley, there was no consistency.

Now, despite installing an interim coach with a famous philosophy, United remain a side that lacks clarity and consistency.

Sometimes they press, sometimes they barely move. They look great in moments, and so poor in others. Today they were so incredibly poor and Rangnick will know there is so much work to do.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Joao Moutinho (Wolves). There were no true standout performers in a Wolves side that produced a real team display but Moutinho was the match-winner with his excellent goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

United: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 5, Varane 6, Jones 6, Shaw 6, McTominay 5, Matic 6, Greenwood 4, Sancho 6, Ronaldo 4, Cavani 6. Subs. Fernandes 6, Rashford 4, Elanga 5.

Wolves: Sa 8, Kilman 7, Coady 8, Saiss 8, Semedo 7, Neves 7, Moutinho 9, Marcal 6, Trincao 7, Jimenez 6, Podence 8. Subs. Traore 7, Silva 6, Dendoncker n/a,

KEY MOMENTS

67' - FERNANDES HITS THE BAR! LIFE IN THE MATCH! Matic picks out Fernandes inside the box and the Portuguese, with time and space, smacks the bar. SO CLOSE!

76' - SAISS HITS THE BAR! Saiss with the free-kick and he whacks the top side of the bar. I think De Gea had it covered but blimey that was close.

82' - GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 0 WOLVES 1 (Moutinho). Wolves break the deadlock! Traore's cross from the right is cleared but only as far as Moutinho who takes a touch outside the box before rifling into the bottom corner past De Gea. ADVANTAGE WOLVES!

KEY STAT

Transfers Man Utd given boost in pursuit of £100m-rated Rice – Paper Round 20 HOURS AGO