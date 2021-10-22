Bruno Fernandes is doubtful for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

And speaking ahead of their fixture against the Premier League's sole remaining unbeaten side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he may be without his influential playmaker at Old Trafford.

"Games like Wednesday night are always going to bring knocks and bruises," Solskjaer explained of the Atalanta encounter.

We do have two or three from that game. Bruno might be one of them that is a doubt, but he's doing everything he can to be ready.

"I hope I can pick from a fully-fit squad. It might be that I'm without two or three."

Having been beaten at Leicester City last weekend, Manchester United would fall seven points behind their visitors with a defeat on Sunday.

Solskjaer may also be concerned about Fred and Marcus Rashford, who both suffered knocks in midweek action, with the latter revealed to have been struggling with a dead leg.

Another poor first half appeared set to further imperil Solskjaer before his side produced a stirring comeback to stun Atalanta.

The Norwegian hopes his side can now build on the momentum such a result could generate.

"It's something we have done plenty of times at the club," explained Solskjaer. "'Never Give In', it's the title of Sir Alex Ferguson's documentary. That is what our fans expect.

"Late goals are in our DNA. Our fans expect us to give our best all the time. If we do that, with the quality we have, we will often win games.

Hopefully it is the end of a bad spell for us and the start of something big.

"Focus and determination has been really good."

Manchester United have taken just one point from their last three Premier League games.

