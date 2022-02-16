Marcus Rashford has accused a German journalist of "making up stories" about a player divide at Manchester United.

Christian Falk, head of football for tabloid newspaper Bild, tweeted on Wednesday that a group of England players including Rashford had become "irritated" at the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Falk added there was a risk of "a split in the team" emerging at Manchester United.

But Rashford fired back, accusing Falk of "making up" the story.

"Are we just making it up as we go along now then?" the forward tweeted in reply to Falk.

"Please stop looking for divides".

Falk has defended the validity of his report.

The Daily Mail reported two weeks ago that interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick had brought in prominent German journalist Raphael Honigstein to advise on his media strategy until the end of the season.

Rangnick hails rejuvenated Ronaldo after scoring 'amazing' goal

The club are fourth in the Premier League and visit Leeds United on Sunday.

