Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Marcus Rashford to keep taking penalties for Manchester United after he missed one in England's penalty shootout defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Rashford was the first of three England players to miss their spot-kick as the Three Lions missed out on the chance to win their first major tournament in 55 years.

The 23-year-old scored in United's shootout defeat against Villarreal in the Europa League final in May and famously scored a critical 94th minute spot-kick to knock Paris Saint Germain out of the Champions League in 2019.

The United boss believes Rashford will bounce back from the difficult moment.

"You know the thing is when you step up to take a penalty, I think you’ve already won,” Solskjaer told Manchester United's official website.

"You’ve taken on the responsibility and I’m sure many of the players are hoping I don’t want to take a penalty.

"So I think it’s a great character trait to step up and say I will deal with it, [and] the consequences. You might be the hero or the one who misses. That’s football. You learn from it and definitely come back stronger.

I’ve not seen many people, at this club anyway, who lay down and say I’ll not take a penalty anymore. I know Marcus is going to put his hand up and say he wants to take one for us.

United left-back Luke Shaw opened the scoring in the final with a fine strike into the bottom corner in the second minute.

Solskjaer was delighted with the performances of the 26-year-old who registered three assists at the tournament.

He added: "I’m so happy for Luke. I was watching it and was like ‘what’s just happened?'

"He started the attack and we’ve encouraged him to get into the last third.

"We know how technically gifted he is and skilful he is and he hit the ball very, very sweetly. He keeps his eye on the ball, straight laces and it’s margins again – off the post and in, not off the post and out.

"That’s football for you. Luke deserves all the luck he can get. He’s had a tremendous couple of years with us."

