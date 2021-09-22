Marcus Rashford is making good progress from shoulder surgery, but will not be back in action for Manchester United until the middle of October at the earliest.

The England international underwent surgery on a long-standing shoulder problem following the conclusion of Euro 2020.

Rashford has returned to training with the Red Devils, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not rush the 23-year-old back into action.

United have games with West Ham, Aston Villa, Villarreal and Everton before the league breaks for the next round of international action.

Solskjaer has said Rashford will not be back before the international break, meaning his first game of the season could be at Leicester on October 16.

“I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break,” Solskjaer told the club’s website before the meeting with West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Defender Alex Telles has made excellent progress from his ankle injury and will be in the squad to face the Hammers.

“Yeah it’s going well,” Solskjaer said. “They’ve worked really hard, both of them. Alex is a bit further on than Marcus.

“Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well."

