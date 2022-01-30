Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault following allegations on social media, Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday.

Manchester United suspended the forward after images, video and an audio recording were posted by a woman on social media earlier on Sunday. They have since been deleted.

“Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence,” the force said in a statement.

“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

“He remains in custody for questioning.”

A short statement from United earlier on Sunday read: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

The club also said they "do not condone violence of any kind" in their original statement.

United are not due in action again until February 4 when they face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round.

Academy graduate Greenwood has six goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this term.

