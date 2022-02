Football

'Maybe I'm not so good' - Antonio Conte hints at Spurs exit after Burnley defeat

Antonio Conte has questioned whether he can continue managing Tottenham having now lost four of their last five Premier League matches following a narrow defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor. Tottenham remain seven points off the top four and the former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan boss is wondering if he should leave the club.

